Four arrested, semi-automatic rifle seized following break-and-enter in Yorkton: RCMP
Four people were arrested and a semi-automatic rifle with a silencer was seized during an investigation into a break-and-enter in Yorkton, according to RCMP.
Yorkton RCMP said it was dispatched to a residence on Myrtle Avenue in Yorkton around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, a news release said.
When officers arrived on scene, four people were arrested immediately. Police said three out of four suspects provided false information.
Following investigation, RCMP determined a group of individuals forced their way into the residence.
Police executed search warrants at the home, where they discovered and seized an illegally modified firearm, a semi-automatic firearm with a silencer, a high-capacity magazine and a small amount of white powder. RCMP said the powder will be identified through laboratory testing.
Four people are facing break and enter charges in connection to the investigation. In addition, two of the accused are facing charges for possessing a weapon contrary to an order.
