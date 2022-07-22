Four arrests made after dead body found inside burnt Leamington house

Essex County OPP have charged four people after a body was found inside a Leamington house following a fire.

Leamington OPP officers and the Leamington Fire Department responded to a fire on the 300 block of Erie Street South on Friday, July 8, shortly before midnight.

Police say one person was found dead inside the residence. The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

On July 20, members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit arrested four individuals in relation to this investigation.

Inderjeet Kaur, 42-years-old of Leamington, Amandeep Uppal, 30-years-old of Leamington and a 17-year old have all been charged with:

Breach of an undertaking

Obstructing police

The 17-year old cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Darham PAL, 65-years-old of Windsor, has been charged with obstructing police.

The adult accused have been released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on September 7, 2022. The young person was also released, with a scheduled court appearance in September.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to assist the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and members from the office of the Ontario Fire Marshall's (OFM) with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday July 8 and who may have witnessed anything or have dashcam or security camera footage to call the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.