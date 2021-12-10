Four arrests made after Durham police conduct undercover human trafficking investigation

Four males have been arrested for allegedly soliciting sexual services from minors following an undercover investigation by Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).

According to a release issued Friday, members of DRPS’ Human Trafficking Unit led a four-day undercover investigation, dubbed “Project Firebird,” targeting individuals looking for sexual services from 15-year-old females.

As a result, police say four males have been arrested and criminal charges have been laid.

Charges include obtaining sexual services for consideration, luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

“DRPS is appealing to any person who may be involved in a similar situation or may know someone involved to come forward,” the release said.

“DRPS takes these cases seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation, as well as protect the victims of this crime.”

Police are asking anyone with new information about this or other incidents to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600.