Four Barrie LTC homes receive provincial funding to improve staffing levels

Long-term care homes in Barrie will receive funding from the provincial government to improve staffing levels to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

"This is part of our government's plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve," said Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.

The province says the funding will provide long-term care residents with, on average, four hours of direct care each day by 2024-25.

Ontario will provide funding for additional staff to:

IOOF Seniors Home Inc. with up to $1,412,868;

Roberta Place with up to $1,221,000;

Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf with up to $558,168;

and Mill Creek Care Centre with up to $1,395,420.

In March, six Parry Sound-Muskoka seniors' homes received funding to hire and retain staff.

Across the province, the government has committed $673 million this year to long-term care homes.

According to the province, funding for each long-term care home is based on the number of beds in use.