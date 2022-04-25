Four Barrie LTC homes receive provincial funding to improve staffing levels
Long-term care homes in Barrie will receive funding from the provincial government to improve staffing levels to increase the hours of direct care for residents.
"This is part of our government's plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve," said Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.
The province says the funding will provide long-term care residents with, on average, four hours of direct care each day by 2024-25.
Ontario will provide funding for additional staff to:
- IOOF Seniors Home Inc. with up to $1,412,868;
- Roberta Place with up to $1,221,000;
- Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf with up to $558,168;
- and Mill Creek Care Centre with up to $1,395,420.
In March, six Parry Sound-Muskoka seniors' homes received funding to hire and retain staff.
Across the province, the government has committed $673 million this year to long-term care homes.
According to the province, funding for each long-term care home is based on the number of beds in use.
-
River Road clubhouse demolishedThe former clubhouse at River Road Golf Course has been demolished.
-
Windsor city council approves residential rental licensing bylawThe City of Windsor is hoping to make rental housing in the city’s western wards safer with a new residential rental bylaw scheme.
-
Sixth wave stabilizing in Ottawa: EtchesOttawa’s medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa is stabilizing, but it could still be some time before the sixth wave bottoms out.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Sudbury’s Second Ave.Sudbury police close Second Avenue in both directions after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kenwood Street.
-
Audit of city budget reveals $147M surplusCalgary's budget has been audited, and it turns out the city is now awash in a sea of black ink.
-
Edmonton police request help to find missing seniorPolice officers in Edmonton requested public assistance Monday night to locate 76-year-old Gerard Gagnon.
-
Missing senior who walked out of care home Sunday discovered safeCalgary police are reaching out to the public for information concerning a missing senior.
-
Why some industrial companies are taking their business outside EdmontonFor 44 years CVS Controls has made Edmonton its home – but now the company is looking to relocate – to not only a bigger space but one outside of Alberta's capital.
-
BC Ferries cancellations strand travellers in Prince Rupert, Haida GwaiiA shortage of available crewmembers has led to BC Ferries cancellations on the route connecting Haida Gwaii to Prince Rupert, leaving travellers on both ends stranded for the foreseeable future.