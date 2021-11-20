Four bodies now recovered from site of Highway 99 mudslide, B.C. coroner confirms

The bodies of four people have now been recovered from the scene of Monday's mudslide on Highway 99 near Lillooet, B.C., coroners confirmed Saturday.

The first victim, a woman whose name has not been released, was located on the day of the slide, which sent trees and debris spilling across the highway, blocking the last remaining route connecting the Lower Mainland to the rest of the province during this week's monstrous storm.

Three men have been found dead since.

The B.C. Coroners Service said search and rescue crews recovered one body on Wednesday, and two more on Thursday.

In a statement, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe offered "heartfelt condolences to the families who are now grieving the sudden and unexpected death of their loved one."

The B.C. RCMP confirmed the three men were all among those confirmed missing in the aftermath of the slide. Their names have not been released, but Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said their next of kin have been notified.

Efforts to locate a fifth missing person continued through Friday, but were unsuccessful. Authorities confirmed Saturday that the search has been suspended.

"All current search efforts have been exhausted and discussions are underway as to how and when, best to proceed," Shoihet said in a news release.

The effort included members of the Pemberton and Lillooet search and rescue teams, along with the use of a police service dog. Lapointe praised search crews for doing their best in "incredibly challenging conditions."

“This has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us in B.C., and my heart goes out to the many families and communities who have suffered tragic losses," she said.

Witnesses who were on the route when the mudslide struck recounted hearing "thunderous" noise as trees cracked and a torrent of mud flowed onto the road, sweeping up several vehicles.

They told CTV News an off-duty firefighter organized the survivors, who then went to work helping injured drivers and passengers escape from wrecked cars.

Several days later, the RCMP said that area of Highway 99 remains closed to the general public, and there's no timeline for when it may reopen.