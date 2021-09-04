Four candidates running to represent Sault Ste. Marie riding

Door knocking is underway and the signs are up in front of homes and at busy intersections in Sault Ste. Marie as voters ponder the choices that will appear on the ballot this federal election.

Four candidates are vying to represent the Sault Ste. Marie riding this time around. Representing the NDP is Marie Morin-Strom - a teacher with the Algoma District School Board who has spent the last four years supporting special education programs. She says climate change is the issue she's been hearing about from voters.

"Our party is dedicated to eliminating fossil fuel subsidies, dedicated to supporting green energy solutions, local solutions, to green energy issues," Morin-Strom said.

Conservative candidate Sonny Spina spent nearly 20 years as a Sault Ste. Marie police officer. He left the force last year and now holds a management position with a local security firm. He said the opioid crisis is top of mind for him.

"We know our community has been struggling with opioid issues and rising crime rates over the last couple of years," Spina said. "I know I have the knowledge, skills, and ability to help get that under control. Our party has a great platform to get this economy roaring again and Canada's Recovery Plan will get everyone back to work, get our economy booming, and bring the cost of living back under control."

Incumbent Terry Sheehan carries the Liberal banner into this election. Sheehan has spent 25 years on the local political scene as a school board trustee, city councillor, and two-term member of parliament. He said the economy and climate change are the top local issues.

"We are accomplishing great things here in Sault Ste. Marie," Sheehan said. "Our recent announcement at Algoma Steel, which is going to anchor the steel plant into our community for generations to come, and is going to fight climate change. It's like taking the equivalent of one million vehicles off the road."

Rounding out the list of candidates in the Sault Ste. Marie riding is Kasper Makowski, who is running for the People's Party of Canada. The Green Party did not field a candidate.