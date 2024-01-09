Four canine criminals get ride home in back of Calgary police car

Four furry felons were apprehended by police this week and took a ride home in a patrol car – but not before getting their mugshots taken.

According to a Facebook post from the CPS Constable page, Calgary police were called to an area in northeast Calgary to help round up four huskies that were seen running around.

Officers corralled the four pooches into a police patrol car and drove them back home.

While in the backseat, one of the vehicle’s security cameras helped snap an extra close-up mugshot of one of the dogs.

The post said the dogs got a “stern talking to about the dangers of running around.”