Four-car crash on Hwy 400 slows morning traffic


Traffic on Highway 400 through Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

A four-car collision closed several lanes of Highway 400 Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Line 11 in Barrie.

"We had three cars blocking the middle lanes," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Paramedics attended the scene, he said, but no one was taken to hospital.

All vehicles have since been moved and the highway has been re-opened.

