Four charged after drug bust in Sturgeon Falls
Ontario Provincial Police say four people have been charged and $17K in drugs seized after a raid at a home in West Nipissing on Jan. 18.
The OPP community street crime unit and organized crime enforcement bureau searched a residence on Railway Street in Sturgeon Falls and discovered suspected fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and psilocybin, police said in a news release.
As a result, two local people in their 20s were arrested and charged with drug trafficking the five different substances and having property obtained by crime.
Two others, a 28-year-old from Nipissing First Nation and a 30-year-old from Markstay-Warren, were also charged with trafficking opioids other than heroin.
A 25-year-old man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26. He is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.
The other three were released and are scheduled to appear in court on March 3 in West Nipissing.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
