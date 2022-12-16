Four charged after drugs, weapons, explosive seized from vehicle in Annapolis County

Four people are facing charges after police say they found drugs, weapons and an explosive inside a vehicle in Middleton, N.S., last month.

The Annapolis District RCMP stopped a vehicle on Main Street in connection with an ongoing drug investigation on Nov. 13.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and also on one of the occupants. Police say they also found ammunition and a revolver while searching the vehicle.

Police say the four people inside the vehicle were safely arrested and the vehicle was seized.

Three people were released on conditions for unrelated investigations, while the fourth person was released at scene without charges, added police.

Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle the next day.

According to the RCMP, officers seized an improvised explosive device (IED), a revolver, pistol, ammunition, an axe, knives, methamphetamine, cash, cellphones, a tablet, and more drug paraphernalia.

Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, police say the four people who had been inside the vehicle on Nov. 13 were found and arrested a second time.

Tyler Bezanson, 29, of Meadowvale, N.S., Lisa Laviolette, 37, of Nictaux Falls, N.S., Tyler McPherson, 25, and Nicole Oakes, 33, both of Middleton, N.S., have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Bezanson has also been charged with the following:

possession of an explosive substance

unauthorized possession of a firearm

pointing a firearm

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

All four are scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Feb. 21, 2023.