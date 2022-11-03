Four charged after stolen Waterloo dealership car parts found in Hamilton
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths and two women in connection to five vehicle thefts from a Waterloo car dealership in October.
According to a news release from police, five vehicles were stolen from the parking lot of a dealership in the area of King Street North and Conestogo Road during the overnight hours of Oct. 10 and 11, 2022.
Officers completed a search warrant in Hamilton on Nov. 2, where they located and recovered stolen motor vehicle parts from vehicles stolen in Waterloo region.
With the assistance of the Hamilton Police Service and Brantford Police Service, two youths, a 23-year-old female and 41-year-old female, were charged with five counts of theft of motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit an offence. One of the youths was also charged with trafficking stolen property over $5,000. The 23-year-old female faces an additional charge of breach of release order.
According to police, the two youths are from out of the region and the two women are from Brantford.
-
RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schoolsTwo Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.
-
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sisterA Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Setting up to help clothe the vulnerable in Greater SudburyAs colder weather sets in, a grassroots volunteer group in Sudbury is setting up clothe the vulnerable.
-
Winter weather to extinguish remaining Chetamon Mountain wildfire hot spots: Parks CanadaStaff will continue to monitor the Chetamon Mountain wildfire over the winter, with Jasper National Park officials hoping the snow and cooler temperatures will help to extinguish any remaining hot spots.
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations CentreB.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
17-year-old suspect in fatal shooting at Scarborough school surrenders to policeA 17-year-old boy sought by police in connection with a fatal shooting at a Scarborough school earlier this week has surrendered to officers and has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Fan favourite defenceman signs one-day contract to retire with the CanucksKevin Bieksa, the rugged defenseman who patrolled the Vancouver Canucks blue line for a decade, has signed a one-day contract so he can retire in the city where his NHL career began.
-
Sudbury police look for public feedback on key issuesThis week, Greater Sudbury Police Services hosted a number of virtual sessions designed to improve service delivery by focusing on four issues.