Four charged following Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit firearm investigation

A Windsor man along with three others from the Greater Toronto Area are facing multiple charges after police seized a fire arm and a loaded magazine in a search warrant.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) unit seized the weapons during a search warrant executed Tuesday night after patrol officers responded to a report of two men, one believed to be in possession of a gun, in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Police identified the men who were located and arrested without incident.

A residence was also identified as being involved and was held pending a search warrant application.

The search warrant was executed at the residence around 7:15 p.m. where officers located a firearm and loaded magazine which was then seized as evidence.

Police identified two other suspects as being involved after the search warrant, both have been arrested without incident.

A man from Windsor, a man from North York and two women from Toronto in their 20s are facing a combined total of 23 firearm and weapon-related charges.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the WPS-DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

