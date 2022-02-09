Four charged in connection to 2021 delivery driver robberies: Regina police

Regina police have charged four men believed to be involved in the robberies of three delivery drivers late last year.

Police said the first incident took place shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 24, on the 100 block of Froom Crescent. The victim told police he was delivering an alcohol order when three suspects ran up to him, grabbed him and the alcohol, before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after midnight the next day officers were again sent to an area on Froom Crescent where much like the first incident, a driver was robbed while making an alcohol delivery.

In this incident the driver was threatened with a “bladed weapon” before the suspects took the alcohol.

Then on Dec 21, 2021, police were called to a third robbery, this time on the 2400 block of Harvey Street.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim was delivering a pizza when he was approached by three suspects. One suspect allegedly bear-sprayed the victim before taking the pizza and fleeing. A second suspect reportedly left in a vehicle and the third suspect attempted to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle, but the victim had retreated inside and locked the doors. When he realized he couldn’t get inside, the third suspect also fled.

Regina police said the four suspects are facing multiple charges including robbery and disguise with intent.