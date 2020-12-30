London police say they responded to three unrelated break and enters on Tuesday and arrested four people, all by the noon hour.

Around 7 a.m. police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Drew Street after the occupants thought they heard footsteps inside.

Two suspects, a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman fled on foot, but were arrested nearby with the assistance of the Canine Unit.

Both were charged with break, enter and theft, and the male is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Then around 9:15 a.m. a 34-year-old man was arrested after a restaurant owner contacted police after spotting someone inside a building at 1449 Dundas Street.

He was charged with break and enter with intent.

Finally at 12:15 p.m. property management at a building in the 400 block of Oxford Street East called 911 after reportedly spotting a man inside.

Police arrested a 59-year-old man at the scene and also charged him with break and enter with intent.

As a result of the investigations, the following individuals are facing charges:

Three of the suspects were released with court dates in March 2021, while the 59-year-old was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.