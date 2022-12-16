Four charged in Timmins drug bust, $118K in fentanyl, crack seized

Four people -- three of whom are from the Toronto area -- have been charged and more than $118,000 in fentanyl and crack cocaine has been seized along with three loaded handguns in a recent Timmins drug bust.

Officers from Timmins Police Service raided a home on Mountjoy Street North on Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release Friday.

In addition to the drugs and guns, officers seized approximately $20,000 in cash.

As a result, a 19-year-old from Timmins is facing drug and weapons-related charges along with the trio from the Toronto area, ages 14, 20 and 24.

All four of the accused remain in custody pending bail hearings.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.