Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitz

OPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.

OPP focused enforcement on commercial vehicles on Highway 2 on Wednesday.

Three commercial drivers were found to have alcohol concentrations above zero. One driver earned a three-day license suspension for having over 50mg alc/100ml blood.

