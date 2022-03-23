Four COVID deaths added in Manitoba; hospital cases rise slightly

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll grew again on Wednesday as the province announced four new deaths.

This pushes the total to 1,735.

Hospital cases related to COVID also increased slightly to 387, with 22 patients in the ICU.

Of the cases, 192 are active in hospital, 17 of which are in the ICU.

Manitoba added 137 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case count to 5,042. However, health officials have previously said cases are likely higher as at-home rapid tests are not counted in case counts.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 13.1 per cent.

On the vaccine front, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, 82.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 44.5 per cent have three doses.

Winnipeg has the highest vaccine uptake at 86.8 per cent followed by the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and the Northern Health Region, which each has an uptake of 79.2 per cent.