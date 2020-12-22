South Bruce Peninsula OPP say a driver is facing several charges after allegedly hitting cruisers and other vehicles on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a church parking lot on Southampton Parkway after receiving multiple complaints that a driver had driven onto a concrete walkway and was behaving irrationally.

When they attempted to speak with the driver, police say they refused to stop, hitting several parked vehicles before fleeing.

Even after running over several tire deflation devices, the driver reportedly made it to the roadway, but officers were eventually able to pin the vehicle and arrest the driver.

In total, police say the suspect damaged four police cruisers and two civilian vehicles.

As a result Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 24-year-old from South Bruce Peninsula with:

operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from peace officer

mischief over $5,000

six counts of mischief under $5,000

The suspect was being held pending a bail hearing in Owen Sound on Tuesday.