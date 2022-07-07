Four days of live music on Sudbury's Ramsey Lake

A popular Sudbury summer music festival kicks off its annual event celebrating five decades of live music, entertainment and workshops.

Northern Lights Festival Boreal, Canada's longest continually running outdoor music festival, begins Thursday and runs for four days.

The opening act, a group of Indigenous musicians called the Black Bull Moose Singers, takes to the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre stage in Bell Park at 6 p.m.

Artists and groups from various genres will perform one-hour sets the first night until 11:30 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, bands will also play at other stages set up in the park as well as the Townhouse Tavern downtown.

Additionally, the festival includes family entertainment and workshops.

Sunday night, the festivities will wrap up with a finale singalong at 11 p.m. and two more performances at the Townehouse, including Sudbury singer Tessa Balaz.

Find the full schedule here.