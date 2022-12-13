Four daytime break-ins in Lakeshore in under 24 hours, police say all connected

OPP in Lakeshore are investigating daytime break and enters at four separate homes.

Police say three incidents happened between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and involved homes on Wintermute Avenue, Whitewood Drive and Traditional Trail.

“No one was home and they just entered through the front door of these residences. There was forced entry,” said Lakeshore OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

Several items were reported stolen including, cash, electronics and jewellery.

The fourth incident was an attempted break-in at a home on Walls Road Tuesday morning. Police say the homeowner was home at the time and the thieves fled the scene.

Police believe all four break-ins are connected. The suspect vehicle is described as small and dark-coloured. Police believe more than one suspect is involved.

“Criminals, if they find something that works, they'll use it until it doesn't work,” explained Duguay.

“It's pretty crazy, I guess it just shows you that crime can happen pretty much in any neighbourhood,” said Paul Hyde, owner of Network Technical Services.

Hyde lives in one of the areas where a break-in occurred. As a home security expert, he wants to help educate neighbours on how to protect their property.

“Camera systems are great because they're going to deter people,” said Hyde.

“An alarm system, along with the camera system, is going to give you comprehensive coverage from inside and outside your house. If someone does break in your front door, it's going to call the police immediately and they'll be dispatched.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakeshore OPP at -888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.