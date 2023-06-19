Four dead after motor-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103: police
Four people have died after a motor-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County, N.S., on Saturday.
First responders were dispatched to the collision on Highway 103 in Maitland at about 5 p.m.
According to police, a driver in a Ford Escape crossed the centre line and collided with a Toyota Tacoma travelling in the opposite direction. A few seconds later, a Honda Civic crashed into the Tacoma.
The driver of the Escape, a 71-year-old Bridgewater man, died as a result of the crash. Two 66-year-old female passengers, from Bridgewater and Hebbville respectively, lost their lives in the collision as well.
The driver and sole occupant of the Tacoma, a 31-year-old Chester Basin man, also succumbed to his injuries.
RCMP say the investigation remains active. Highway 103 was closed for several hours between exits 11 and 12. It has since reopened.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.
-
Bradford man accused of impaired driving on Highway 400 found with open bottlesA Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.
-
Outpouring of support for man who died last week at Algoma SteelAn online fundraiser for the victim of the workplace fatality at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie last week has surpassed its $50,000 goal in just three days.