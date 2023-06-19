Four dead after motor-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103: police

Four people have died after a motor-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County, N.S., on Saturday.

First responders were dispatched to the collision on Highway 103 in Maitland at about 5 p.m.

According to police, a driver in a Ford Escape crossed the centre line and collided with a Toyota Tacoma travelling in the opposite direction. A few seconds later, a Honda Civic crashed into the Tacoma.

The driver of the Escape, a 71-year-old Bridgewater man, died as a result of the crash. Two 66-year-old female passengers, from Bridgewater and Hebbville respectively, lost their lives in the collision as well.

The driver and sole occupant of the Tacoma, a 31-year-old Chester Basin man, also succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP say the investigation remains active. Highway 103 was closed for several hours between exits 11 and 12. It has since reopened.