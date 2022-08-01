Four dead, one in hospital after Pictou County collision
Four people are dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.
The ongoing investigation began Saturday night just before midnight, when Pictou County District RCMP, fire and paramedics responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of the divided Highway 104 near Priestville.
Based on the preliminary investigation by officers, police describe the crash as a head-on collision between a car and an SUV.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 51-year-old man from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene, says RCMP.
Of the four men in the SUV, three of them – ages 61, 55, and 51 -- are deceased. Police say a 51-year-old passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Highway 104 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The Highway has since been reopened and police say the investigation into the crash continues.
