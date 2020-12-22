The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says four more people with COVID-19 have died.

WECHU reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Tuesday.

The health unit says all four deaths are from the community. Three men in their 70s and one man in his 80s have passed away.

The health unit has reported triple-digit cases for eight straight days. A record-high 243 cases were reported last Friday.

Here's a breakdown of Tuesday's cases:

37 cases are outbreak related

12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are healthcare workers working in Michigan

1 case is community acquired

161 cases are still being investigated

The WECHU says there are 1,186 active cases. There are 83 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 13 in the ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 6,073 confirmed cases of the virus since March, including 4,785 people who have recovered.

There are 33 outbreaks in the region, another retirement home and school have experienced outbreaks since Friday.

14 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

11 workplace outbreaks including 8 at agriculture facilities in Leamington and Kingsville

3 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

3 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 102. Sixty-one deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.