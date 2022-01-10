Four deaths, nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London over the weekend

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 223 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, after a weekend that saw just over 900 cases and four deaths.

On Saturday the MLHU reported 476 cases and two deaths and on Sunday there were 425 cases and another two deaths reported. No new deaths were reported Monday.

The daily totals mark a slight decline from the record-high 655 cases reported late last week.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said, "The Omicron wave continues, each day this weekend we reported over 400 cases, as you know that is a significant underrepresentation of the burden of infection that we're experiencing right now."

Middlesex-London now has 4,496 active cases and has seen a total of 24,300 cases and 263 related deaths.

The rate of active cases is highest among those ages 18-24 with 1,402 cases per 100,000, followed by those 25-39 with 1,205 cases per 100,000.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 89 inpatients with COVID-19, 11 more since Friday, with 21 in Critical Care. Of those in care, 21 are being treated with COVID-19, while 68 are being treated for COVID-19.

LHSC Executive Vice President Carol Young-Ritchie said, "What we're finding is some patients have come to hospital with COVID symptoms…They're coming to hospital to be treated for COVID. We also have patients who are coming for other reasons, like fore example they've been in a car accident, and we treat them and we swab them and they're being found to be COVID-positive."

Meanwhile 434 staff are positive, while at St. Joseph's Health Care 70 workers are positive along with 25 patients/residents. All patient cases are related to two outbreaks at the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care and Parkwood Institute.

There are dozens of active outbreaks in seniors' facilities in the region and two at LHSC.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 387 new (three-day total), 1,459 active, 8,544 total, 6,966 resolved, 119 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 60 new cases, 395 active, 4,575 total, 4,148 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 1,051 active, 5,106 total, 3,986 resolved, 60 deaths

Huron-Perth –1,081 active, 4,122 total, 2,965 resolved, 76 deaths (as of Jan. 7)

Sarnia-Lambton – 1,493 active, 7,129 total, 5,547 resolved, 89 deaths

Health officials are reminding residents that changes in testing availability and reporting rules across Ontario means only those with a positive PCR test are reported, and the number of people who actually have COVID-19 is likely much higher.

Ontario health officials reported fewer than 10,000 new infections across the province Monday, but at least 438 in hospital ICUs.