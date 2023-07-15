Four displaced after fire engulfs Burnaby home

Crews knocked down a large fire at a duplex in Burnaby Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene on 19th Avenue just before 9:15 a.m., and when they arrived the front of the building was engulfed in flames, Burnaby Fire Department Asst. Chief Graham Lamont told CTV News.

One side of the duplex was severely damaged, but crews were able to knock down the fire before it spread to the other side, Lamont said.

The four adult residents inside at the time were able to get out on their own, and weren’t injured in the blaze.

However, they won’t be able to return home due to the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.