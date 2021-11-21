Four displaced in Aylmer, Que. house fire

Gatineau fire officials say four people have been displaced following a house fire Saturday night.

According to a press release, a neighbour called firefighters to a home on rue Chartrand in the Aylmer sector at around 8:40 p.m.

The fire that started on the ground floor was brought under control quickly but it still did an estimated $155,000 in damage. No one was hurt.

The Gatineau fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze.