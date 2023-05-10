Four drivers caught stunt driving in Windsor: WPS

Windsor police say four drivers were charged with stunt driving on Tuesday.

Officers say they were going the following speeds:

119 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

157 km/h in a 80 km/h zone

The drivers were pulled over at the following locations:

South Cameron Blvd. & Longfellow Ave.

2000 Block of Huron Church

Dougall Ave. & Cabana Rd.

County Rd 9

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.