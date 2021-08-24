Four drivers charged with being impaired over the weekend in Huntsville

Provincial police say officers arrested four drunk drivers in 48 hours over the weekend in the Huntsville area, including a man who allegedly drove through police barriers at a crash site.

Police allege a 33-year-old Napanee man was intoxicated when he failed to stop for the barriers on Highway 35 Saturday as officers attended the scene of a motorcycle accident.

The man is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused was released with a future court date.

Later the same day, officers received calls about a man asleep behind the wheel in front of a stop sign at South Portage Road at Highway 60.

The attending officers charged the 63-year-old man with impaired driving with a blood concentration of 80 plus. He was released with an October court date.

On Sunday afternoon, police took a traffic complaint about a vehicle passing on the northbound shoulder along Highway 11 "at a high rate of speed."

Officers laid several charges against the 25-year-old Stouffville driver, including driving while suspended, dangerous operation, speeding 47km/h over the limit, failing to surrender license, and impaired driving.

He was released from custody with a court date in September.

A few hours later, police said a car travelling along Balsam Chutes Road hit a tree.

Police arrested and charged the 54-year-old driver with failing to remain and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused was released with a future court date.