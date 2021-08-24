iHeartRadio

Four drivers charged with being impaired over the weekend in Huntsville

Provincial police say officers arrested four drunk drivers in 48 hours over the weekend in the Huntsville area, including a man who allegedly drove through police barriers at a crash site.

Police allege a 33-year-old Napanee man was intoxicated when he failed to stop for the barriers on Highway 35 Saturday as officers attended the scene of a motorcycle accident.

The man is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused was released with a future court date.

Later the same day, officers received calls about a man asleep behind the wheel in front of a stop sign at South Portage Road at Highway 60.

The attending officers charged the 63-year-old man with impaired driving with a blood concentration of 80 plus. He was released with an October court date.

On Sunday afternoon, police took a traffic complaint about a vehicle passing on the northbound shoulder along Highway 11 "at a high rate of speed."

Officers laid several charges against the 25-year-old Stouffville driver, including driving while suspended, dangerous operation, speeding 47km/h over the limit, failing to surrender license, and impaired driving.

He was released from custody with a court date in September.

A few hours later, police said a car travelling along Balsam Chutes Road hit a tree.

Police arrested and charged the 54-year-old driver with failing to remain and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused was released with a future court date.

