Four face drugs, weapons charges following northern Ont. traffic stop

Four men were arrested and more than 700 tablets of suspected methamphetamine along with cash was seized in Blind River on Tuesday, police say.

On Nov. 21 shortly after 12:30 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol when officers observed what they described as a “suspicious vehicle” on Cobden Street, police said in a news release.

Police initiated a traffic stop and observed an individual in the rear of the vehicle who was wanted on outstanding charges.

“Located at this individual's feet was a knapsack with over 700 tablets of suspected methamphetamine,” said police.

The pills have an estimated street value of $7,500 according to police.

Officers also found $400 in cash in the bag.

“While searching the vehicle police also located over 4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a 12-gauge flare gun,” said police.

The four men in the vehicle, a 46-year-old from Blind River and three men ages 26 to 37 from Spanish, were all charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and possession of proceeds obtained by crime. Everyone excluding the 26-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. A 34-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order in the incident.

All of the accused were held pending video bail hearings on Tuesday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.