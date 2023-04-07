Four face new homicide charges after third victim in 2022 Point Douglas attacks dies

Three teenagers and a 21-year-old prison inmate face new homicide charges after an assault victim died from his injuries months after being attacked.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the death is connected to three violent incidents in the Point Douglas area on Aug. 22, 2022.

Three victims, identified by police as Danielle Ballantyne, 36, Marvin Felix, 54, and Troy Baguley, 51, were seriously assaulted. Ballantyne succumbed to her injuries, while Felix died four days later. Two 15-year-old males were later arrested.

Police said Baguley suffered life-altering injuries from which he could not recover. He died on March 3, 2023.

On Mar. 21, WPS investigators arrested a 21-year-old inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre and charged him with second-degree murder in Baguley's death.

On Apr. 5, the two previously arrested teen suspects – now incarcerated at the Manitoba Youth Centre – were arrested again. A 14-year-old male was also arrested at his home.

Investigators say the victims and suspects were not previously known to one another.

All four suspects remain behind bars. The WPS homicide unit has concluded its investigation. No further arrests are expected.

The WPS said it collaborates with community organizations during incidents like these to provide a trauma-informed and culturally safe support network for the families involved.