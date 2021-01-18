Four people are facing charges after two separate drug investigations by the Winnipeg Police Service’s Guns and Gangs unit.

On Jan. 15, the unit started a drug-trafficking investigation at a home in the 500 block of Portage Avenue.

At 1:45 p.m. police said two adults were arrested in the area of Logan Avenue and Owena Street.

Police were able to seize $50,000 in cash, 216 grams of methamphetamine worth $21,000, 28 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $5,000, a stolen laptop, and a stolen bicycle.

Police arrested Aaron Robert Wilson, 37, and Hayley Maria Dawn Wolowich, 23, both from Winnipeg. They were charged with several drug and property-related offences.

The both remain in custody.

The Guns and Gangs unit also started a firearms investigation connected to a known drug trafficker in Winnipeg.

On Jan. 17, police executed a search warrant a location in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue.

Police seized a handgun, 3.4 grams of methamphetamine that has a $340 street value, $235 in cash, drug packaging materials, body armour, and cellular devices.

Police arrested 30-year-old Kain Cody Wagner, of Winnipeg. Wagner has been charged with several firearms and drug-related offences, as well as two probation warrants that were outstanding.

He remains in custody.

A 25-year-old woman from Winnipeg was also facing firearms and drug-related offences. She has been released on an appearance notice.

None of the charges against the four individuals have been proven in court.