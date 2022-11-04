Four facing second-degree murder charges after man found dead under truck

Four people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead under a truck last month in Winnipeg.

The investigation began on Oct. 24, when the Winnipeg Police Service and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) went to the 100 block of Clyde Road for the report of an injured man lying under a cargo truck parked on the street.

The WFPS determined the victim was dead and the police’s homicide unit began to investigate. The victim has been identified as Lionel Sherwin Colombe, 35.

On Friday, Nov. 4, police announced that they’ve arrested four suspects.

The following suspects have been charged with second-degree murder: Desmond Arthur Paul Houle, 25, from Winnipeg; Nathan Michael Bruce, 22, from Winnipeg; and Miles Nicholas Batenchuk, 24, from Berens River. Police note that a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg is also facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the incident.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

All four suspects were taken into custody.