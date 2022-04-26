Four firefighters in Timmins receive bravery medals from province

Four firefighters in Timmins are among 43 in Ontario who have been honoured for their outstanding courage. The Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery is the highest award a firefighter can receive.

In October 2018, a fire broke out at the Good Samaritan Inn Homeless Shelter. It would eventually consume the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters made their way through heavy smoke to locate an unconscious victim whose leg was wedged against a bedpost.

"The individuals I was working with just focused on the task at hand," said Bill McCord, a volunteer firefighter.

"We were able to complete the mission and it turned out positive. I can tell you it was pretty hectic in there that day. It was one of the worst fires I’ve been in in my 25-year career. At some points, we didn’t think we were going to get him out.”

Other firefighters responded with an aerial truck and when they learned a team member inside the burning building had low air, they followed the water hose to find them and then helped with the rescue.

“Guys from South Porcupine and Timmins Hall and from the Whitney station as well -- I just wanted to say although the four of us were recognized with medals, the other guys, everybody played a big role in this rescue and we’d be remiss not to mention them as though all of this," said Travis Turlock, a full-time firefighter

The office of Ontario's Solicitor General said teamwork, courage, decisiveness and selflessness all played a role in saving a man's life.

Timmins Fire Chief Tom Laughren said the crew's response is also proof of the benefits of the training they received.

“It was all coordinated," Laughren said.

"You know, the room, the best access, sending two crews up to make sure somebody's guarding the door … I’m going to say there were things inside they had to make up as they went, but at the end of the day, it was all based on that communication piece, the teamwork and doing what had to be done.”

The recipients said they plan to wear their medals with pride on their dress uniforms when the occasion calls for wearing them.