Four fires set in Cambridge overnight: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating four deliberately set fires in Cambridge overnight Tuesday.
Crews were first called to Franklin Boulevard and Sheldon Drive around 12:50 a.m., where a metal bin was set on fire at a business.
Around 12:55 a.m., they received a report of a dumpster fire at a business on Franklin Boulevard and Avenue Road.
There was a sign fire reported in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Bishop Street North around 1 a.m.
The final fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Glamis Road. Police said a garbage can was lit on fire in that area.
All fires were extinguished by fire crews and there were no injuries reported.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
