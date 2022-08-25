iHeartRadio

Four individuals face multiple drug trafficking, stolen property and firearm related charges

Items seized by Guelph police in the City of Guelph and Waterloo region on Aug. 24, 2022. (Source: Guelph Police)

The Guelph police Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) unit have concluded a three-month long stolen property and drug trafficking investigation involving multiple individuals living in the City of Guelph and Waterloo Region.

Police arrested a 47-year-old Kitchener man, a 30-year-old Kitchener woman, a 29-year-old man from Guelph and a 27-year-old man from Guelph.

Police said a total of seven search warrants were executed throughout Guelph and Waterloo region.

These warrants were executed with the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police Service Break Enter and Vehicle Theft Team, as well as the Guelph Police Service Tactics & Rescue Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit and Intelligence Unit.

Police seized:

  • $40,000 worth of stolen property
  • $15,000 in cash
  • $25,000 worth of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Fentanyl
