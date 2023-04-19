Four injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 403 near Brantford

The westbound lanes of Highway 403, west of Brantford, was shut down for most of Wednesday because of a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police said four vehicles collided on the highway around 1:30 p.m.

Four people were taken to hospitals in the area.

OPP described some of their injuries as serious.

#Hwy403 westbound lanes remain closed for a collision investigation. Updates will be provided. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^cv pic.twitter.com/U9aqlEFCGC

The westbound lanes between Rest Acres Road and Paris Road remained closed until 9 p.m.