Four injured in shooting near graveyard: RCMP
Four men from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are recovering in hospital for gunshot wounds, after an incident Sunday night.
Oxford House RCMP say it was around 9:30 pm when they received reports of shots being fired near the East Back Lake graveyard in the northeastern Manitoba community.
While officers were responding, another call came in saying that three male victims had been dropped off at the local nursing station with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. A short time later, a fourth man arrived at the station with similar injuries.
Investigators believe that a group of people had met up at a pre-arranged time and place, where there was a conflict resulting in the injuries.
Four males, aged 28, 26, 17, and 16, have been transported to a Winnipeg hospital and are still there in stable condition.
Police do not believe this is a random incident, and are actively investigating.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Oxford House RCMP at 204-538-2046, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
