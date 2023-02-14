Four inmates assaulted at Stony Mountain Institution, prison on lockdown

Four inmates have been injured after an attack at Stony Mountain Institution over the weekend and the prison is on lockdown.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said "a number of inmates" were assaulted on Feb. 12.

All four inmates were taken to a hospital outside of the prison. Three of them were returned to the institution after receiving treatment. The fourth inmate remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Manitoba RCMP said the four inmates are 36, 23, 22, and 21.

"CSC has zero tolerance for violence and criminal and disciplinary charges can be laid against any individual found to be involved in violent incidents within its institutions," a spokesperson for CSC said in an email to CTV News.

Stony Mountain Institution will remain on lockdown until a thorough search is completed the spokesperson said.

"CSC manages a complex and diverse inmate population which has a direct impact on the safety and security of institutions. We take a number of measures to ensure our facilities provide a correctional environment that is safe, secure and contributes to offender rehabilitation, and ultimately, public safety."

The CSC, along with the Stonewall detachment of the RCMP, continues to investigate the attack.