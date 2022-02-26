Four intersecting roads along Huron Church Road remain closed
Windsor police have reopened another intersection along Huron Church Road, nearly two weeks after a protest leading up the Ambassador Bridge.
Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road is now open in all directions for traffic and pedestrians, according to a post on social media from police.
There are still four access points closed.
UPDATED MAP FOR REFERENCE
Police say northbound traffic on Huron Church Road is for bridge traffic only.
Several intersecting roads were closed by police after an injunction on Feb.11 to clear a week-long blockade by a group protesting COVID-19 mandates. The Windsor-Detroit crossing was temporarily closed from Feb. 7 - Feb. 13 as a result of the traffic interruptions.
Police have slowly been reopening the streets crossing Huron Church. On Wednesday Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire told CTV News the process is going faster than expected, but couldn’t give a timeline for complete reopening.
