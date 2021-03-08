Four Kitchener residents are facing numerous charges as a result of a drug trafficking investigation.

On Friday, Waterloo Regional Police conducted two search warrants at residences in the area of Ottawa Street South and Prosperity Drive, and Lemon Grass Street and Iron Gate Street in Kitchener.

Three men, aged 21, 28 and 31 were arrested, along with a 28-year-old woman. They have been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs and possession of a prohibited device.

Officers also seized two unregistered and unlicensed firearms with approximately 1,700 rounds of ammunition and large quantities of suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.