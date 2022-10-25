Four Leamington residents facing charges following robberies

Four people have been arrested in relation to robberies at businesses in Leamington and Kingsville police believe are connected.

Police say the first robbery was reported on Sept. 6 around 4:18 a.m. at a business near the Seacliff Drive West and Erie Street South intersection.

A second robbery was reported in Kingsville on Sept. 28 around 3:23 a.m. at a business in the 1500 block of County Road 20.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit with help from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLGC) investigated the robberies and have arrested four Leamington residents.

A 37-year-old has been charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with an undertaking.

A 35-year-old, 37-year-old and 40-year-old have also each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say the accused are schedule to appear in court in Windsor at a future date.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information in relation these incidents call Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com