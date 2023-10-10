Four Lethbridge high school football players arrested for alleged sexual assault
Four high school football players have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge school last week.
Lethbridge police said four boys under 18 from Chinook High School were taken into custody on Tuesday.
The alleged incident, involving a 16-year-old student, occurred on Oct. 3 in a locker room at the school after regular school hours.
The subjects and victim are all members of the school’s football team and the incident was not random, police said.
Lethbridge police attended the school, arresting three boys without incident on Tuesday. The fourth was taken into custody after attending a Lethbridge police station.
Charges are pending. The Lethbridge Police Service said it will not be releasing the specific details of the alleged sexual assault.
No further information will be released until charges have been laid.
All football-related activities at Chinook High School remain suspended, according to the Lethbridge School Division.
With files from CTV News Calgary’s Tyson Fedor
