iHeartRadio

Four males charged after stranger assaulted in St. Thomas, Ont.

image.png

Four males are facing charges following an incident last month in St. Thomas.

Police say on Oct. 23 at 96 Confederation Drive, a male victim received serious injuries to his face during an altercation with four males that were not known to him.

The four suspects were tracked down, arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

They will appear in court in December.

12