Four Manitoba First Nations evacuating due to smoke from wildfires

Residents of four First Nations in eastern Manitoba are evacuating due to smoke from wildfires.

On Tuesday morning, the Canadian Red Cross confirmed it is helping to evacuate Pauingassi First Nation, Little Grand Rapids First Nation, Bloodvein First Nation and Berens River First Nation. The charity noted that more than 1,000 people from these communities have been brought to Winnipeg so far.

The evacuations of Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids began on July 12 and were completed on Monday. These evacuees were brought to Winnipeg on flights, coordinated by the Red Cross.

The evacuations of Bloodvein and Berens River started on Monday and will continue Tuesday. Evacuees from Bloodvein are coming to Winnipeg by vehicle, and evacuees from Berens River are coming to the city by air.

The Red Cross is providing lodging, food, registration and personal services. Evacuees are staying in hotels.