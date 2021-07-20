Four Manitoba First Nations evacuating due to smoke from wildfires
Residents of four First Nations in eastern Manitoba are evacuating due to smoke from wildfires.
On Tuesday morning, the Canadian Red Cross confirmed it is helping to evacuate Pauingassi First Nation, Little Grand Rapids First Nation, Bloodvein First Nation and Berens River First Nation. The charity noted that more than 1,000 people from these communities have been brought to Winnipeg so far.
The evacuations of Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids began on July 12 and were completed on Monday. These evacuees were brought to Winnipeg on flights, coordinated by the Red Cross.
The evacuations of Bloodvein and Berens River started on Monday and will continue Tuesday. Evacuees from Bloodvein are coming to Winnipeg by vehicle, and evacuees from Berens River are coming to the city by air.
The Red Cross is providing lodging, food, registration and personal services. Evacuees are staying in hotels.
-
Police seek witnesses, dash cam footage of deadly dirt bike crashInvestigators are asking witnesses of a deadly collision in Georgina on Sunday to come forward with any information.
-
Next exit to 'Cronwall': Misspelled sign on Highway 417 to be replacedOntario's Ministry of Transportation says a temporary sign on Highway 417 that misspells the name of Cornwall as 'Cronwall' will be replaced.
-
University of Regina hosting hundreds of northern Sask. wildfire evacueesThe University of Regina is hosting more than 450 people from the Shoal Lake Cree Nation and the Red Earth Cree Nation who have evacuated their homes due to wildfires in the area.
-
N.S. election: Tory leader keeps candidate despite 2018 post threatening cyclistsA Progressive Conservative candidate's threatening online rant from 2018 against Nova Scotia cyclists that surfaced this week is "disturbing," says the co-president of the provincial cycling association.
-
Winnipeg man charged for social media threats against feminists, policeA Winnipeg man has been charged for making social media threats against the Winnipeg Police Service and feminists.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Prince Albert, Sask. homicide arrested in Nunavut.Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a Prince Albert homicide has been arrested in Nunvaut.
-
Funding for youth mental health services in Alberta to be announced Tuesday afternoonAlberta’s government is set to speak on funding that will improve mental health services for youth in the province.
-
4th hybrid BC Ferries vessel clears Panama Canal en route to VictoriaBC Ferries' fourth hybrid electric ship has reached a milestone in its journey from Romania to B.C.
-
Waterloo Region logs one COVID-19-related death, 12 cases on Tuesday as active infections dropHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged one COVID-19-related death and 12 new cases on Tuesday.