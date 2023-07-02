Four men arrested after two home invasion attacks: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested four men – two who were already in prison – in connection to a North End shooting.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called to the 200 block of College Avenue around 8:19 a.m. on March 24. Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the lower body. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and underwent surgery. Police say he sustained life-altering injuries from the attack.

Police identified four suspects, two of which were known to the victim.

Investigators also learned of another attack a few days earlier. On March 19 around noon, four suspects went to the victim’s home. Two of the suspects had guns and hit the victim with their firearms. The victim was confined against his will, and the suspects threatened to kill him.

Police said the four suspects allegedly returned on March 24 and forced their way inside the suite.

Again, the victim was assaulted with firearms, and then shot. The four suspects fled with the victim's property.

On June 6, WPS officers arrested a 30-year-old man at Stony Mountain Institution in connection to the incident.

On June 10, police returned to the 200 block of College Avenue to arrest a 27-year-old Winnipeg man.

On June 25, Winnipeg police traveled to the Brandon Correctional Centre to arrest a 28-year-old man who was incarcerated there.

Finally on June 29, police found their fourth suspect – a 36-year-old man - at a home in the 700 block of Flora Avenue.

All four men face numerous weapons, assault, kidnapping, and theft-related charges, which must be proven in court.

They remain in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).