Police bust four men accused in massive break-in spree
CTVNews.ca Barrie Senior Producer
Justin Rydell
Four people are facing 198 charges following a multi-jurisdiction crime spree bust that spanned across Southern Ontario.
According to police, the crimes date back to July 2022, and include 33 break-ins throughout Bradford, Innisfil, Barrie, York Region and Toronto.
Five search warrants were executed by South Simcoe Police officers, and they allegedly seized eight vehicles, a skid steer, dumpster, forklift, chainsaws and more than $100,000 of conductor wire.
Police say the break-and-enters took place at stores and commercial properties.
Four men from Simcoe County and York Region now face charges of break and enter, theft over $5,000, trafficking stolen property, possession of property of crime and motor-vehicle theft.
