Four men charged after Brantford police find several drugs

Police have charged four men with weapons and drug related offences after the suspects got in an altercation on Friday.

According to police, officers with the Brantford Police Service responded to a weapons related call at a home on West St. near Morton Ave., around 1:06 p.m. Officers were told two men with a gun were in a foot chase on West St.

Police found three men involved in an altercation and arrested them. During their investigation officers discovered:

• 28 grams (approx.) of suspected Cocaine, with an approximate street value of $2,800

• 40.5 grams (approx.) of suspected Crack Cocaine, with an approximate street value of $4,050

• 400 (approx.) Xanax pills, with an estimated street value of $4,000

• 0.90 grams (approx.) of suspected Crack Cocaine

• A replica firearm

• 0.79 grams (approx.) of suspected Crack cocaine

Officers were also told of a man that may have been hurt during the altercation. Police went to a house on West Street to check on him when they noticed drugs. Officers received approval to enter the home and arrested a fourth man.

During the search of the home, police located:

• 49.16 grams (approx.) of suspected Cocaine, with an approximate a street value of $4,916

• 18.40 grams (approx.) of suspected Crack Cocaine, with an approximate street value of $1,840

• Numerous drug paraphernalia items utilized in Crack-Cocaine production and trafficking

According to police, all of the accused are being held for a bail hearing.

A 29-year-old from Toronto is facing drug possession and weapons charges. A 24-year-old from Toronto, a 25-year-old from Toronto and a 35-year-old from Brantford are all facing several drug charges.