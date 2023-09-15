Four men face $16,000 in fines for illegal big game hunting in Gravenhurst

Four men pleaded guilty to hunting big game without licences after legal hunting hours in Gravenhurst, and were fined a total of $16,000.

The court heard conservation officers on patrol in the area of Coopers Falls Road one evening in November 2022 encountered two individuals on ATVs with loaded firearms and three harvested untagged deer and a black bear without valid licences.

The officers said one of the men harvested a deer earlier that week and had continued hunting with a copy of his original tag, which he showed the officers that evening.

The other two men were reached shortly after in the same area, with one found in possession of an unencased loaded shotgun without a firearms licence.

Justice of the Peace Maryan Hudswell heard that evidence pointed to one of the men intending to use a deer licence valid for a different wildlife management unit for one harvested deer.

The officers said one of the hunters intended to use another's bear licence to cover harvesting the black bear.

The conservation officers seized the illegally harvested s wildlife, copied tags and firearms.

THE FINES

A man from Peterborough was fined $6,000 after pleading guilty to hunting big game without a licence, transporting illegally obtained wildlife, possessing a copy/counterfeit tag, possessing a loaded firearm on a conveyance, unlawfully enabling someone to use his tag and possessing a loaded and un-encased firearm at night.

Another man from Peterborough was fined $4,500 after pleading guilty to hunting big game without a licence, possessing a copy/counterfeit tag, possessing a loaded firearm on a conveyance, possessing a loaded gun at night and hunting with a gun without a firearm licence.

A man from Nobleton was fined $2,500 for transporting illegally obtained wildlife, possessing illegally obtained wildlife, and unlawfully enabling someone to use his tag.

The fourth man, also from Nobleton, was fined $3,000 for hunting big game without a licence, possessing a loaded and unencased firearm at night, hunting with a gun without a firearms licence and possessing illegally obtained wildlife.