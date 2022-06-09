Four men face charges after home, car struck by bullets in Dartmouth last month
Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., last month.
Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of shots fired near Roleika Drive and Churchill Court on May 26 around 5 p.m.
Police say three men in a vehicle and a man who was on foot had exchanged gunfire.
Bullets hit a home and a parked vehicle, but police say no injuries were reported.
On Monday, Halifax police and the RCMP searched homes on Regent Drive and Lakecrest Drive in Dartmouth.
Police say three men were arrested without incident.
On Thursday, police say they arrested a fourth man in Halifax without incident.
Shemar Leroy Willis, 21, was set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face charges of:
- careless use of a firearm
- pointing a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- discharging a firearm
N'Taylen Willis, 23, is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of:
- discharging a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- possession of a firearm contrary to a court order
- failing to surrender firearms contrary to a court order
Devrandre Qwa’Taylan Terqriez Willis, 21, is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of discharging a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle.
Santieo Carvell Downey, 31, is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face a charge of accessory after the fact.