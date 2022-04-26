Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list

Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.

The nationwide BOLO Program unveiled the new list at an event in Toronto on Tuesday. The 25 suspects on it are wanted for murders, attempted murders or human trafficking incidents dating back to 1987.

The most-wanted person on the list carries a reward of up to $250,000. Other suspects are connected to rewards of up to $50,000 and $100,000.

Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders are on the list:

4) Nouraldin Rabee, wanted by Windsor police for the murder of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier.

Reward up to $50,000

Gauthier was found unresponsive in a downtown Windsor alley on Feb. 14, 2018. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Gauthier was the victim of a targeted attack. He had been kidnapped several hours before from a house party after an argument had erupted. His kidnappers took him downtown in the trunk of a car and fatally shot him in the head at point-blank range.

Rabee’s co-accused Mal Chol of Waterloo was charged with manslaughter, and sentenced to seven years in 2020 for standing by while Rabee killed Gauthier execution-style with a shotgun.

Nouraldin Rabee is currently wanted by the Windsor Police Service on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, kidnapping, and forcible confinement. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him.

14) Mohamud Abukar Hagi, wanted by Windsor police for the 2007 killing of Luis Acosta-Escobar

Reward up to $50,000

At around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2007, police responded to an emergency call in a downtown Windsor alley.

A fight had broken out and a man was shot multiple times. The victim, Luis Acosta-Escobar, later succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind his family, partner, and then 19-month-old son.

Hagi is wanted by the Windsor Police Service on a Canada-wide warrant for the murder of Acosta-Escobar. He has been evading arrest since 2007. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him.

18) Savang Sychantha, wanted by OPP for murder of Riad Baroud

Reward up to $50,000

On April 25, 2002, a road repair crew found the body of an 18-year-old man in a Chatham-Kent bush lot near Highway 401.

The victim, Riad Baroud, had been bound and restrained, stripped of his shoes and identification, and extensively beaten. The investigation identified “Lay” Savang Sychantha as one of the suspects in this murder case.

On April 23, 2002, Sychantha fled to Laos, where he was born. Investigators believe that he may have returned to Canada and is now living in Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver under an assumed identity.

20) Yusuf Ali, wanted for the murder of 73-year-old Leonard Damm

No reward listed

Windsor Police discovered Damm’s body at home on Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2018.

Ali is wanted on one count of first-degree murder by the Winsdor Police Service.

The full BOLO most-wanted list is available here.

With files from CTV Toronto